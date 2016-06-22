June 22 Kuobrothers :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.45 per share (T$22,820,763 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1.000019 per share (T15,738,460$ in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 7

* Last date before book closure July 8 with book closure period from July 11 to July 15

* Record date July 15

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3AFA

