June 22 Ultra Chip :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.31 per share (T$19,354,778 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 14

* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 18 to July 22

* Record date July 22

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3AG5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)