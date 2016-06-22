BRIEF-Conformis announces positive results from customized iTotal PS total knee replacement comparative study
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
June 22 Synmosa Biopharma :
* Says it adjusts conversion price of 5th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds to T$35.78 from T$36.61
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3AJS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Conformis announces positive results from customized itotal ps total knee replacement comparative study
* Kadmon Holdings Inc says announces publication of clinical data showing KD025 improved clinical scores in psoriasis patients