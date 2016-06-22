BRIEF-Amir Efrati says reports 16.8 pct stake in Alcobra as of April 12
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
June 22 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says property unit plans to buy back 49 percent stake in real estate development firm for 596.8 million yuan ($90.77 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28OA1IT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
LISBON, April 12 The Portuguese state and the local unit of Spain's Santander have agreed to end years of litigation over 1.8 billion euros in public firms' swap contracts, and Santander will extend a long-term loan to Portugal for the companies to pay what they owe.