June 22 Lanzhou Minbai Shareholding Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire a retail company in Hangzhou city for about 3.1 billion yuan ($471.48 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 418.3 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28SYedW

($1 = 6.5750 Chinese yuan renminbi)