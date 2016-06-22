UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Lanzhou Minbai Shareholding Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire a retail company in Hangzhou city for about 3.1 billion yuan ($471.48 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 418.3 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28SYedW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.