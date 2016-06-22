BRIEF-Amir Efrati says reports 16.8 pct stake in Alcobra as of April 12
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
June 22 Suzhou New District Hi Tech Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset acquisition plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28N8PrU
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
LISBON, April 12 The Portuguese state and the local unit of Spain's Santander have agreed to end years of litigation over 1.8 billion euros in public firms' swap contracts, and Santander will extend a long-term loan to Portugal for the companies to pay what they owe.