UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 326 million shares issued by Zhejiang Chouzhou Commercial Bank at 3.88 yuan per share for 9.62 percent stake after transaction
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.3 billion yuan ($197.71 million) in private placement of shares to fund share subscription of Zhejiang Chouzhou Commercial Bank's new issues
* Says investment unit plans to invest 300 million yuan in integrated circuit industry buyout fund
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28NkxCS ; bit.ly/28Ok5YJ ; bit.ly/28MpauE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5753 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.