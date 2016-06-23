UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Brogent Technologies :
* Says it will pay div of T$110,609,943 in total
* Ex-dividend date July 7
* Last date before book closure July 9 (July 8)with book closure period from July 10 to July 14
* Record date July 14 and payment date Aug. 4
Source text in Chinese:985.so/3E9b
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources