June 23 Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co.,Ltd:

* Says it signed equity transaction agreement with an investment co and five individuals on June 22, to buy stake in Shanxi-based medical equipment co, for 120 million yuan

* Says the co will invest 30 million yuan into the medical equipment co

* Says the co will hold 60 percent stake in the medical equipment co

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GrloUKLN

