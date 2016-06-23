June 23 Zhejiang Xinguang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it completes its initial public offering of 20 million shares of common stock at a price of 12.2 yuan per share

* Says it raises 244 million yuan through the issuance

* Says the company's shares will be traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the symbol of "300519" from June 24

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5xoQOyEw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)