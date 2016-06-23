June 23 Shenzhen Shengxunda Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it completes its initial public offering of 23.34 million shares of common stock at a price of 22.22 yuan per share

* Says it raises 518.6 million yuan through the issuance

* Says the company's shares will be traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the symbol of "300518" from June 24

