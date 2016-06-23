June 23 Menicon Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 925,311 shares of its common stock, representing a 5.05 percent stake

* Say shares repurchased at the price of 2.84 billion yen in total, from May 26 to June 22

* Says previous plan disclosed on May 25

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dx70Uj

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)