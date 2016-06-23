(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for Haesung)

June 23 Haesung DS Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 4 million shares through initial public offering

* Says offering price of 12,000 won per share, for proceeds of 48 billion won

* To list under symbol of "247800" on Korea Exchange

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xpxRQqTv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)