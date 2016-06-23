June 23 Fortis, Inc. :

* Says it will issue the fifth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 1 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of June 27, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 2.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 5,240 won per share, and a conversion period from June 27, 2017 to May 26, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xRt4m0r6

