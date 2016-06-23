June 23 Top choice Medical Investment Co.,Inc.:

* Says it unit to set up JV in Hangzhou with Li Xiaofeng and others

* The joint venture will be engaged in dental business, with a registration capital of 10 million yuan

* The unit will invest 6.1 million yuan to hold 61 percent stake in JV

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FD4z2cqm

