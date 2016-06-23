UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Jiangsu Sainty Corp.,Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 28
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F0bSTZ9F
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources