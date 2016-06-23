June 23 Osaki Electric Co Ltd :

* Says it acquired 2.2 million shares of Osaki Engineering Co Ltd during the period from May 12 to June 22

* Says acquisition price at 800 yen per share

* Says payment date June 29

* Says the acquirer will hold 96.0 percent voting rights in the company, up from 54.1 percent, after the transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7fk9Gy; goo.gl/fYNqZs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)