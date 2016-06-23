June 23 Greenland Holdings Group Corp Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 28

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xJ0hTfwb

