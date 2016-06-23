UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 FARMSCO :
* Says its unit, Farmsco bio inte Agricultural Co. Ltd. will merge with a pig industry firm
* Says merger ratio of 1: 0.1175 between Farmsco bio inte Agricultural and the target firm
* 99,875 new shares will be issued for the merger
* Company's unit will survive and target firm will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FuMRYdi7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources