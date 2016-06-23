BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
June 23 Unizo Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 3.45 million new shares via public offering and 510,000 shares via private placement, for up to 17.29 billion yen in total
* Says proceeds will be invested in hotel business
* Says subscription date of private placement on July 27 and payment date on July 28
* Says further details are not determined
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IIWb91
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September