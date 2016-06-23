BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
June 23 Shanghai Tianchen Co., Ltd:
* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on June 28 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GWPL1C5y
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September