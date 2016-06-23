June 23 WiseChip Semiconductor :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$91,624,200 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$38,660,000 in total

* Ex-dividend date July 11

* Last date before book closure July 12 with book closure period from July 13 to July 17

* Record date July 17

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3FG9

