June 23 Tontek Design Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.7 per share (T$37,628,677 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 14

* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20

* Record date July 20

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3FHj

