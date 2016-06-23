Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 23 LINGSEN PRECISION INDUSTRIES :
* Says it will pay div of T$100,000,000 in total
* Ex-dividend date July 11
* Last date before book closure July 12 with book closure period from July 13 to July 17
* Record date July 17 and payment date Aug. 5
Source text in Chinese:985.so/3FHt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)