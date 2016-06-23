June 23 WIDWIN NETWORKS Corp. :

* Says 1.2 billion won worth of its 12th bonds with warrants have been exercised into 971,656 shares of the company at 1,235 won per share

* Says listing date of July 11 for all the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FcHyLsY4

