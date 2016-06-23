June 23 King Slide Works :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$10.1 per share (T$962,500,427 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 29

* Last date before book closure Aug. 30 with book closure period from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4

* Record date Sep. 4

* Payment date Sep. 30

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3FYs

