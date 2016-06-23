UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($15.21 million) to set up investment JV with partners
* Says it plans to boost two units' capital by a combined 152.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28OXE2J, bit.ly/28RWJRE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5736 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources