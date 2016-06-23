June 23 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($15.21 million) to set up investment JV with partners

* Says it plans to boost two units' capital by a combined 152.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28OXE2J, bit.ly/28RWJRE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5736 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)