June 23 Techno Medica Co Ltd :

* Says it filed for delay in submitting the report for fiscal year ended March 2016 to a deadline of July 29 from June 30

* Says the co received investigation result regarding its misconducts in accounting

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/0IHzjg; goo.gl/tHa21U

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)