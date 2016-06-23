June 23 Top Union Electronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$67,997,017 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$67,997,030 in total

* Ex-dividend date July 12

* Last date before book closure July 13 with book closure period from July 14 to July 18

* Record date July 18

