June 23 Chenbro Micon :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.6 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 8

* Last date before book closure July 11 with book closure period from July 12 to July 16

* Record date July 16

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3GVd

