BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust sets quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share
* Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased Fourth Quarter Dividend
June 23 Bionet :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$20,555,850 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 28
* Last date before book closure July 30 with book closure period from July 31 to Aug. 4
* Record date Aug. 4
* Payment date Aug. 25
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3GV3
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for Opdivo (Nivolumab) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.