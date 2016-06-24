BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for Opdivo (Nivolumab)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for Opdivo (Nivolumab) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer
June 24 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd. :
* Says it gets two CE authentications for its products, Finecare FIA Meter Plus and Handheld Colloidal Gold Test Analyzer
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5m97kAWs
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.
* Signed australian letter of intent (LOI) with Western Australian-based pharmaceutical group Health House International