BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group says Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter
June 24 Hokuhoku Financial Group :
* Says it will repurchase up to 30,000,000 shares, representing a 2.2 percent stake
* Says share repurchase up to 4 billion yen in total
* Says repurchase period from July 1 to Aug. 19
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/3KtS
* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY REPURCHASES SHARES IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump's business advisory group, quit the group on Thursday, the company said.