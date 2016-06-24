June 24 Sanyo Shokai Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an early-retirement program to employees, from Oct. 11 to Oct. 21

* The company expects 250 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Dec. 31

* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

