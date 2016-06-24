June 24 K'S Holdings Corp :

* Says it adjusts the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 3,660.3 yen per share, from 3,670 yen per share, effective from April 1 to May 31

* Says it adjusts the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,830.2 yen per share, from 1,835 yen per share, effective from June 1, due to stock spilt

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MfRE4d

