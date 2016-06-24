June 24 House Foods Group Inc :

* Says the co acquired 9.1 million shares of Gaban Co Ltd via takeover bid

* Says acquisition price at 710 yen per share

* Says payment date starts from June 30

* Says the co will hold 98.6 percent voting rights in the company after the transaction

* Says Gaban will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange JASDAQ after the transaction

* Says previous release disclosed on May 12

