BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group says Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter
June 24 Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate Co.,Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 29
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 30
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xh7tuHK6
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY REPURCHASES SHARES IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump's business advisory group, quit the group on Thursday, the company said.