June 24 Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate Co.,Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 29

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 30

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xh7tuHK6

