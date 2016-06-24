June 24 Daiwa Office Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to take out loan of 2 billion yen on June 29, with interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.25 pct and maturity on May 31, 2017

* Says proceeds to be used for asset acquisition

