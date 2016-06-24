BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group says Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter
June 24 Daiwa Office Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to take out loan of 2 billion yen on June 29, with interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.25 pct and maturity on May 31, 2017
* Says proceeds to be used for asset acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1Q5ett
* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY REPURCHASES SHARES IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump's business advisory group, quit the group on Thursday, the company said.