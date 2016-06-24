BRIEF-Hanover Insurance Group says Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter
June 24 Orix JREIT Inc :
* Says it will buy a property in Kagoshima for 1.3 bln yen on July 1 and a property in Hokkaido for 83 mln yen on Nov. 30
* Say acquisition price is 1.38 billion yen in total
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7PkvYN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Net premiums written for commercial lines were $530.0 million in quarter, up 3.3% from prior-year quarter
* INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY REPURCHASES SHARES IN PRIVATE TRANSACTION
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump's business advisory group, quit the group on Thursday, the company said.