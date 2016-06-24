June 24 Orix JREIT Inc :

* Says it will buy a property in Kagoshima for 1.3 bln yen on July 1 and a property in Hokkaido for 83 mln yen on Nov. 30

* Say acquisition price is 1.38 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7PkvYN

