June 24 Sunyard System Engineering Co.,Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 30

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 1 and the dividend will be paid on July 1

