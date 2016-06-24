Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 24 Aozora Bank Ltd :
* Says Aozora Bank Ltd and wholly-owned subsidiary Aozora Trust Bank,Ltd. have entered into a capital and business alliance with GMO Internet Inc regarding a joint venture Internet bank, which will be operated by Aozora Trust
* Aozora Trust plans private placement to Aozora Bank and GMO Internet for about 6.6 billion yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0HNzuf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)