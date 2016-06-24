June 24 Aozora Bank Ltd :

* Says Aozora Bank Ltd and wholly-owned subsidiary Aozora Trust Bank,Ltd. have entered into a capital and business alliance with GMO Internet Inc regarding a joint venture Internet bank, which will be operated by Aozora Trust

* Aozora Trust plans private placement to Aozora Bank and GMO Internet for about 6.6 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0HNzuf

