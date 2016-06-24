June 24 ITE Tech :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$308,704,648 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 11

* Last date before book closure July 12 with book closure period from July 13 to July 17

* Record date July 17

* Payment date Aug. 11

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3KFz

