Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 24 ZTE Corp
* Says it agrees to sell 84.9 percent stake in RFID product maker ZTE Intelligent IOT Technology for 148.4 million yuan ($22.44 million) to Gosuncn Technology Group Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/292QaYo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6127 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)