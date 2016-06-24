UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 24 Fu-Chian Tire :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.7 per share (T$44,859,547 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 12
* Last date before book closure July 13 with book closure period from July 14 to July 18
* Record date July 18
* Payment date Aug. 12
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3KM8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources