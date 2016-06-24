June 24 Shen Zhen Mindata Holding Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 of 2016 to increase 7318.14 pct to 7363.62 pct, or to be 130.5 million yuan to 131.3 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for H1 of 2016 to be 22 million yuan to 32 million yuan

* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 1.76 million yuan

