June 24 Zinwell :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$635,378,074 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 1

* Last date before book closure Aug. 2 with book closure period from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7

* Record date Aug. 7

* Payment date Aug. 26

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3LgF

