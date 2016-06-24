June 24 Orient International Enterprise Ltd

* Says it cuts share issue size to up to 1.5 billion yuan ($226.59 million) from 1.9 billion yuan previously

* Says it sold 1.35 million shares in Haitong Securities , with capital gain about 14.75 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/28U7XE2

($1 = 6.6198 Chinese yuan renminbi)