BRIEF-Creso Pharma sings LOI for import and sale of cannabis products in Australia
* Signed australian letter of intent (LOI) with Western Australian-based pharmaceutical group Health House International
June 24 Chunghwa Chemical Symthesis & Biotech :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share (T$116,340,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 22
* Last date before book closure July 25 with book closure period from July 26 to July 30
* Record date July 30
* Payment date Aug. 15
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3Lsz
* Amgen CEO says international expansion important element of long-term growth
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but will honor it.