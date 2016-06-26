June 26 IntelliEPI Inc Cayman :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$68,791,034 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$17,197,760 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 19

* Last date before book closure July 20 with book closure period from July 21 to July 25

* Record date July 25

* Cash dividend payment date Sep. 30

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3TjW

