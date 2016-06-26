June 26 Innolux :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.19999922 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 11

* Last date before book closure July 12 with book closure period from July 13 to July 17

* Record date July 17

* Payment date Aug. 16

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3Tnw

